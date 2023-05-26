Mill Creek man dies after crashing into tree in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 20-year-old Mill Creek man has died from his injuries after crashing into a tree on Thursday afternoon in LaPorte County.

Deputies were called just after 2:20 p.m. CDT to County Road 50 North near County Road 1000 East in rural Wills Township. They later found a black Toyota passenger vehicle that had crashed in the 10400 east block of County Road 50 North.

Deputies say the Toyota was traveling west on County Road 50 North when it drove left of the center line and off the road before crashing into a tree. The Toyota came to a stop back on County Road 50 North after hitting the tree.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Braydon Flagg, was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

