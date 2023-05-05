Newscast reminders for Saturday’s coronation, Kentucky Derby

(WNDU) - It’s going to be an eventful Saturday here at WNDU, which means some of our newscasts will not air at their usual times due to special coverage.

16 News Now Saturday Morning (7 a.m. to 10 a.m.) will not air, as we will be carrying the NBC News Special for the Coronation of King Charles III. NBC’s special coverage of the coronation is set to begin at 5 a.m. and end at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, 16 News Now will also not air from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. due to the Kentucky Derby. NBC’s coverage of the Kentucky Derby will begin at 12 p.m. and wrap up at 7:30 p.m.

16 News Now at 11 p.m. is unaffected by these special programs and will air at its usual time. Be sure to tune in for the latest news and forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.