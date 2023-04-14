New juice bar to open in Benton Harbor in May

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A new juice bar is looking to bring fresh options to Benton Harbor.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Verde Juice Box will open in the Benton Harbor Arts District on May 1.

The project is a joint venture between Matthew and Christine Mantei and developers Shane and Vicki Franks, with the Mantei’s running the business and the Frank’s handling the build.

The juice bar, which will be located at 74 W. Main Street, will offer açaí bowls, smoothies, salads and more.

Verde Juice Box will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, those hours could be altered back on customer feedback.

