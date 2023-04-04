Panelists concerned over public health matters in St. Joe County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents and activists gathered at a town hall that organizers are calling “The War on Public Health” Monday night.

Organized by the NAACP, the group claims local officials, specifically the St. Joseph County Council and county commissioners, are attacking public health.

Last month, county commissioners approved a resolution to find other ways to fund Portage Manor moving forward. Dr. Bob Einterz, who stepped down from his position as the county’s health officer on Friday, remains critical of the county’s leadership.

“Public health should be a non-partisan issue,” said Dr. Bob Einterz, the former St. Joseph Co. Health Officer. “Unfortunately, it’s become a partisan issue among a number of the county council and a number of the county commissioners. I certainly encourage the electorate to really understand who is in office right now, and determine whether or not they support public health, and if they don’t support public health, then vote them out.”

The county will not continue funding the faculty, and private developers could take over ownership.

St. Joseph County Council member Amy Drake says Dr. Einterz, “created an overly political environment in the health department,” and she is “hopeful that our new health officer will focus on promoting smart public health initiatives and serving our citizens, rather than stirring up political controversies.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.