Mayor Mueller delivers State of the City address Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a packed house at La Casa De Amistad Thursday night, as people listened to South Bend Mayor James Mueller’s State of the City address.

He started off his speech talking about the economy.

“We saw more than $330 million of investments into our buildings, homes and businesses last year,” said Mueller.

Mueller said he is also committed to funding public safety

“Our fire service remains a leading department - top of one percent nationally - and our firefighters continue to deliver high quality services to our residents...South Bend PD turned the corner on staffing last year and hired 51 officers, the largest and most diverse group in over three decades,” said Mueller.

In 2022, the police department reportedly received one complaint for use of force.

“With strong training and accountability systems already in place, we will soon add another layer with the civilian office and board,” said Mueller.

Mueller also talked about all the violence happening in the city, and said community leaders are reaching record numbers to combat the issue.

“Between SBPD and SAVE, our Group Violence Intervention team delivered 255 custom notifications to our residents involved in violence, providing them with an offer of a better path of opportunity and hope,” said Mueller.

Next, he discussed his support and ongoing partnership with South Bend schools, and acknowledged that the corporation has more school spaces than kids and teachers to fill them.

“While the 2020 referendum saved South Bend Schools from massive layoffs and closures, right sizing the district was always a core part of the referendum plan,” said Mueller.

Another important topic: safe affordable housing

“During my term in office we have seen a sharp rise in new homes - more than 15,000 units constructed, underway or fully funded,” said Mueller.

Mueller also shared his continued support for the Motels4Now program.

“For the past couple of years, we have been providing wraparound services for the County’s Motels4Now program...When the County abandoned its Motels4Now program a few weeks ago without any plan or transition, we stepped up to keep it going,” he said.

“I thought he did an excellent job. I think he covered everything. He had all that energy,” said community activist Gladys Muhammad.

“We will look to build bridges within our community and outside of it, and South Bend will be a willing and open partner in progress,” said Mueller.

After the State of the City address, Mayor James Mueller presented St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Bob Einterz with a key to the city.

Einterz announced he is retiring.

His last day is March 31.

