Outgoing health officer shares perspective on public health

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Bob Einterz delivered one final message Thursday before he retires at the end of the month.

Einterz was on the verge of retiring a few years ago, but decided to come to Michiana in 2020 to serve as the next health officer for the county.

People gathered at the IU Civil Rights Heritage Center to hear his perspective on public health, and a call to action moving forward.

“Our mission is to promote physical and mental health, and facilitate the prevention of disease, injury and disability for all of St. Joseph County residents,” Einterz said.

He talked about health equity, and the importance of addressing social determinants of health.

“Fragmented family structures. Domestic violence, teen pregnancies, poverty, racism and all the rest that goes with it,” Einterz said.

Einterz also talked about the health department’s goals, like being data-driven, equity focused, and addressing disparities and social factors impacting health.

“Your department of health has accomplished about 85 percent of what we set out to do in our four-year plan,” Einterz said.

He says the health department has seen successes, like getting a community health worker grant to help expand services in the county.

“We are doing so well that the CCD is pointing other states to our program in this county. To figure out what we are doing right because they are doing it wrong,” Einterz said.

Einterz said he went into neighborhoods and listened to residents’ concerns.

“I went all over the place. Just listened. What are the health problems? What is causing you to suffer? What is causing you to die in St. Joe County?” Einterz said.

He also says he was able to help grow the health department during his time here.

“We’re going to go after a whole lot of grants because we don’t want to raise taxes on people here. But there’s a whole lot of money outside this county that can come in to help,” Einterz said.

Einterz also talked about the new health officer, Dr. Joseph Cerbin, who was just voted in this week.

“And a person who is truly compassionate and cares about everybody in this county...But the reality is we had a couple people who were the experts, who were the best in public health,” Einterz said.

Einterz leaves the community with this message

“The department of health over the last three years has shown a way forward. There is reason for hope,” Einterz said.

Einterz announced he would step down at the end of March.

Dr. Joseph Cerbin will fill his position starting April 1.

