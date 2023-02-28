Kevin Hart to perform at the Hard Rock Casino in June

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kevin Hart is hitting the road on a comedy tour!

Hart’s “Reality Check” comedy tour will be headed to northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Casino on Saturday, June 10. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Hart has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion in global revenue. The tour was recently named the top “Comedy Tour of 2022″ by Billboard.

The event will be a phone-free experience, which also applies to smartwatches and other accessories.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. To purchase, click here.

Only those 21 and older can purchase tickets.

