Fairfield girls basketball wins first state title in school history with 49-42 victory over Corydon Central

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Fairfield won its first state championship in school history on Saturday night after picking up a 49-42 win over Corydon Central in the IHSAA Class 3A Girls Basketball State Final at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The game was back-and-forth in the first half, with the Falcons taking a one-point lead into halftime. Fairfield was able to hold onto that lead despite a late push from the Panthers.

Brea Garber led the Falcons with 19 points. She also received the Mental Attitude Award. Morgan Gawthrop added 13 points, while Bailey Willard had 12. For the full box score, click here.

The Falcons finish their championship season with a 28-2 record.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Bethany Christian falls to Lanesville 60-41 in 1A girls basketball state final

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Despite the tough loss, the Bruins have plenty to be proud of this season.

High School

ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 24, 2023

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!

High School

Bethany Christian, Fairfield girls hoops teams looking to bring home state titles on Saturday

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
A win for either team — Class 1A for Bethany Christian, Class 3A for Fairfield — would be the first state championship for the schools in any sport.

Notre Dame

No. 10 Notre Dame tops Georgia Tech 76-53 on senior night

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST
|
By The Associated Press and 16 News Now
Olivia Miles scored 13 points and Kylee Watson added 12 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 10 Notre Dame rout Georgia Tech 76-53 on Thursday night.

Latest News

High School

Fairfield girls basketball handling abnormal state championship week

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
Last season, the Falcons lost in the one-game Semi-State round, and then were bumped up from Class 2A to 3A.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame comes up short in 63-59 loss to North Carolina

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
The Irish have now lost eight ACC games by five points or less this season.

High School

Bethany Christian girls basketball gearing up for state championship

Updated: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch, Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Bruins defeated Washington Twp. and Tri in Semi-State last Saturday to reach the final.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs accepting submissions for 2023 National Anthem performances

Updated: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The deadline to submit National Anthem auditions is 5 p.m. on March 30.

Notre Dame introduces Gerad Parker as new offensive coordinator

Updated: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Head Coach Marcus Freeman made the promotion of tight ends coach Gerad Parker official with a press conference on Monday morning.

Notre Dame

No. 10 Notre Dame races to quick lead, cruises by Pitt 83-43

Updated: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Maddy Westbeld and Sonia Citron scored 13 points each and 10th-ranked Irish used a huge first-quarter push to race by the Panthers 83-43 on Sunday.