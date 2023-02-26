Fairfield girls basketball wins first state title in school history with 49-42 victory over Corydon Central

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Fairfield won its first state championship in school history on Saturday night after picking up a 49-42 win over Corydon Central in the IHSAA Class 3A Girls Basketball State Final at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The game was back-and-forth in the first half, with the Falcons taking a one-point lead into halftime. Fairfield was able to hold onto that lead despite a late push from the Panthers.

Brea Garber led the Falcons with 19 points. She also received the Mental Attitude Award. Morgan Gawthrop added 13 points, while Bailey Willard had 12. For the full box score, click here.

The Falcons finish their championship season with a 28-2 record.

