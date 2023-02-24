21 South Bend officers graduate from city's regional academy.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 21 new recruits became police officers on Friday.

The ceremony was held at Washington High School on Friday morning. However, not all 21 will be joining the South Bend Police Department, despite graduating from the city’s regional academy.

16 will join South Bend

Two will join Elkhart

Two will join LaPorte County

One will join St. Joseph County Police

Timothy Horty, the executive director of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and also the event’s keynote speaker, congratulated the officers.

“Today you finished the race,” Horty said. “And my hope is it leaves you hungry for even more training. Tomorrow’s race might be an interview at interrogation school. A DUI detection certification. Maybe you become an accident deconstructionist. A photographer or some training in budgeting. The finish line for these skills makes you the best officers you can be.”

Cadet Joshua Pennington was named the president of the graduating class. He was also listed as an honor graduate.

Pennington is one of 16 who will join South Bend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.