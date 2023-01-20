Berrien Springs head football coach Elliot Uzelac stepping away from program

By Matt Loch
Published: Jan. 19, 2023
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs head football coach Elliot Uzelac will step away from the Shamrocks program.

The 81-year-old has spent his whole life coaching football at every level — high school, college, and the NFL.

Uzelac began coaching at the high school level as an assistant at Chesterton High School in 1964.

In 2006, he began coaching Michigan high school football at St. Joseph. While he was there, he snapped Lakeshore’s 17-game winning streak over the Bears in the “War by the Shore.”

He then became the head coach at Benton Harbor in 2015, where he led the Tigers to a 21-11 record, including 10-1 in 2016.

In three seasons at Berrien Springs, he went 20-8 with a BCS Red Division crown in 2021.

