WNDU-TV’s 11 p.m. broadcast to premiere at 10 p.m. on Saturday

WNDU-TV's 11 p.m. broadcast will premiere at 10 p.m. on Saturday!
WNDU-TV's 11 p.m. broadcast will premiere at 10 p.m. on Saturday!(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friendly reminder that WNDU-TV’s evening 11 p.m. broadcast will be premiering an hour earlier on Saturday!

NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast will begin at 10:30 p.m., hosted by Miley Cyrus, with co-host Dolly Parton!

Musical performances will feature artists such as hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and Grammy-nominated singer Sia!

Happy New Year!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he's...
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on Sunday
The Bloomington-based restaurant will be opening in Mishawaka on Jan. 2, 2023!
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

Latest News

Sherri will premiere weekdays at 11 a.m. on WNDU-TV.
‘Sherri’ to premiere weekdays at 11 a.m. on WNDU-TV
Notre Dame's home game against UNLV this upcoming Saturday will not be televised here on WNDU.
UNLV vs. Notre Dame to be streamed exclusively on NBC’s Peacock
William Henry, Paul Steury take part in Indiana Second District Congressional Debate
‘Days of our Lives’ moving to Peacock Monday