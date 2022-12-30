WNDU-TV’s 11 p.m. broadcast to premiere at 10 p.m. on Saturday
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friendly reminder that WNDU-TV’s evening 11 p.m. broadcast will be premiering an hour earlier on Saturday!
NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast will begin at 10:30 p.m., hosted by Miley Cyrus, with co-host Dolly Parton!
Musical performances will feature artists such as hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and Grammy-nominated singer Sia!
Happy New Year!
