WNDU-TV’s 11 p.m. broadcast to premiere at 10 p.m. on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friendly reminder that WNDU-TV’s evening 11 p.m. broadcast will be premiering an hour earlier on Saturday!

NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast will begin at 10:30 p.m., hosted by Miley Cyrus, with co-host Dolly Parton!

Musical performances will feature artists such as hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and Grammy-nominated singer Sia!

Happy New Year!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.