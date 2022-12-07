Board unanimously approves resolution to annex Greene Township

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The John Glenn School Board unanimously approved a resolution, giving the green light for the annexation of Greene Township.

Approximately 400 families are in the Greene Township district. Roughly 250 students attend John Glenn Schools, while 75 others go to South Bend.

Since 2018, township officials and the school board worked with local state reps to make this happen. The resolution is expected to advance to the state level unless at least 50 percent of the registered voters in Greene Township are against it, as well as 10 percent of registered voters in South Bend.

Voters have 30 days to file a petition against the process.

