Indiana Second District Congressional Debate to air on WNDU

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With midterm elections just weeks away, 16 News Now is helping you get prepared before you head to the polls.

Join us for the Indiana Second District Congressional Debate on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. right here on WNDU.

Libertarian candidate William Henry and Democratic candidate Paul Steury will be answering viewer questions about several topics.

Our own Terry McFadden will be one of the moderators.

