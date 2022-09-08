‘Days of our Lives’ moving to Peacock next week

“Days of our Lives” is moving to NBC’s Peacock streaming service on Monday, Sept. 12.

This means popular soap opera will no longer be airing on WNDU.

New episodes will be available by 6 a.m. every weekday on Peacock, so you can watch at your convenience. You can find out more at NBC’s Days of our Lives website.

NBC also has a Days of our Lives toll-free customer care line to help answer your questions: 855-597-1827

You can sign up for Peacock at www.peacocktv.com.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.