Summer Restaurant Weeks kick off in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can support local restaurants and get some good deals at the same time.

Downtown South Bend’s Summer Restaurant Weeks kicked off on Monday.

Through August 7, 22 restaurants are participating with special menus featuring different deals.

Approximately 10 percent of the proceeds will go to Beacon Children’s Hospital.

“South Bend has a wonderful dining scene and there’s a little bit of something for everybody,” said Courtney Kubly, director of business development for DTSB. “We’ve got casual, we’ve got Italian, we’ve got lots of great cocktails and wine options as well.”

All the participating restaurants are enclosed below:

Bishop & Bae’s Soul Food Restaurant | 301 Chapin St. |574-387-4594

CJ’s Pub | 236 S. Michigan St. | 574-233-5981

Café Navarre | 101 N. Michigan St. | 574-968-8101

Chicory Café | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-234-1141

Cinco 5 | 112 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-520-1455

The Early Bird Eatery |117 E Wayne St.| 574-208-3806

Fiddler’s Hearth Public House | 127 N. Main St. | 574-232-2853

Howard Park Public House | 602 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-220-6850

Ironhand Wine Bar |1025 Northside Blvd. | 574-204-2700

LaSalle Grill | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1155

LaSalle Kitchen and Tavern | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1174

Linden Grill |119 S. Michigan St. | 574-234-7011

PEGGS | 127 S. Michigan St. | 574-288-7337

Render | 521 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-239-7777

Roselily | 701 S. Main St. | 574-347-4560

South Bend Chocolate Cafe | 122 S. Michigan St. | 574-287-0725

Spirited | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd.| 574-406-6946

Studebaker Brewing Co. | 620 W Washington St. | 574-234-9077

Sunny Italy Café | 601 N. Niles Ave. | 574-232-9620

Tippecanoe Place Restaurant | 620 W. Washington St. | 574-234-9077

The Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen | 702 E. Jefferson Blvd. |574-217-8017

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar | 123 W. Washington St. | 574-289-2222

