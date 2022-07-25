Summer Restaurant Weeks kick off in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can support local restaurants and get some good deals at the same time.
Downtown South Bend’s Summer Restaurant Weeks kicked off on Monday.
Through August 7, 22 restaurants are participating with special menus featuring different deals.
Approximately 10 percent of the proceeds will go to Beacon Children’s Hospital.
“South Bend has a wonderful dining scene and there’s a little bit of something for everybody,” said Courtney Kubly, director of business development for DTSB. “We’ve got casual, we’ve got Italian, we’ve got lots of great cocktails and wine options as well.”
All the participating restaurants are enclosed below:
Bishop & Bae’s Soul Food Restaurant | 301 Chapin St. |574-387-4594
CJ’s Pub | 236 S. Michigan St. | 574-233-5981
Café Navarre | 101 N. Michigan St. | 574-968-8101
Chicory Café | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-234-1141
Cinco 5 | 112 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-520-1455
The Early Bird Eatery |117 E Wayne St.| 574-208-3806
Fiddler’s Hearth Public House | 127 N. Main St. | 574-232-2853
Howard Park Public House | 602 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-220-6850
Ironhand Wine Bar |1025 Northside Blvd. | 574-204-2700
LaSalle Grill | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1155
LaSalle Kitchen and Tavern | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1174
Linden Grill |119 S. Michigan St. | 574-234-7011
PEGGS | 127 S. Michigan St. | 574-288-7337
Render | 521 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-239-7777
Roselily | 701 S. Main St. | 574-347-4560
South Bend Chocolate Cafe | 122 S. Michigan St. | 574-287-0725
Spirited | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd.| 574-406-6946
Studebaker Brewing Co. | 620 W Washington St. | 574-234-9077
Sunny Italy Café | 601 N. Niles Ave. | 574-232-9620
Tippecanoe Place Restaurant | 620 W. Washington St. | 574-234-9077
The Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen | 702 E. Jefferson Blvd. |574-217-8017
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar | 123 W. Washington St. | 574-289-2222
