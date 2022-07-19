Advertisement

Archaeology open house to be hosted at Fort St. Joseph

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, some local students got a chance to explore the nationally recognized site of Fort St. Joseph.

The archaeological project is a partnership between Western Michigan University and the City of Niles. The site is an 18th century mission garrison and trading post that was occupied by native populations, French, and British people.

Each year, the site is used to train university students and local members of the community about archeology.

“They can not only get to learn about their local past and how they can get involved with what’s happening in the community, they can also take these skills further, refine them and put them towards a job and possibly a career if they want to in the future,” said Erika Hartley, the field director. “We will be out here showing what we find, we are going to showcase some artifacts, as well as our pits and then we will also have a living history and reenacting village and some free canoe rides so it will be a lot of fun.”

The open house will be from August 6 to 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

