Plymouth BMV branch among 8 Indiana BMV branches temporarily closing

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana BMV is temporarily closing eight branches through the month of October due to staff shortages, including the one in Plymouth.

Employees will be reassigned to support nearby locations. October is the second month the BMV has temporarily closed branches due to shortages.

Officials say they’re in the process of hiring and training people to fill openings throughout the state.

