RV/MH Hall of Fame induction ceremony returns

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The RV and Manufactured Home Hall of Fame celebrates its first induction ceremony since the start of the pandemic.

With last year’s ceremony canceled, the RV/MH Hall of Fame was excited to welcome 600 guests Monday night for its annual induction ceremony.

“It appears that everybody is just really excited about being able to be face-to-face and involved in this,” RV/MH Hall of Fame President Darryl Searer said.

A total of 20 inductees were honored at Monday’s ceremony from both 2020 and 2021.

“We’re recognizing the history of both industries. In fact, right behind here is a brand new 21,000 square-foot manufactured housing museum,” Searer said.

The new museum is set to open in June of 2022 and will feature 9 interactive displays showcasing the progression from covered wagons, to mobile homes, to manufactured housing.

“When they come out of there they’ll realize how important the manufactured housing industry is to affordable housing,” Searer said.

To kick off the induction ceremony, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb shared a few words about his admiration for the industries.

“I wanted to say, not only congratulations to the inductees, but also thank you for continuing to safely play through. This room is full of optimists and folks who have survived shortages, recessions, oh by the way a global pandemic, and they’re not deterred,” Holcomb said.

Those with the hall of fame say the induction ceremony is a great way to celebrate everything accomplished after a challenging year.

“Most of them will say it’s the greatest thrill of their lifetime to be recognized for their achievements,” Searer said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.