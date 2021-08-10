Advertisement

Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin to be eased into fall camp

The wide receiver caught just one pass for 18 yards in 2020.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin has been a breakout candidate for the Notre Dame football team the last two seasons, and he’s had a bit of a bumpy road.

Austin caught just five catches for 90 yards during his freshman season in 2018, and then missed all of 2019 due to an unofficial suspension.

Austin got back on the field last season, but his year was cut short after he broke his foot twice.

The wide receiver caught just one pass for 18 yards in 2020.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly knows Austin has the talent, and, now that Austin is back on the practice field following his foot injury, Kelly plans to ease him back into the game plan.

“Kevin Austin has always been a physical presence,” Kelly said. “He’s continued on that realm. There’s great optimism from that perspective. We want to be measured with Kevin as we go through. We’re going to be very careful with him as we get him back to football shape.”

Austin ran with the second team in the first practice of the season.

The Domers just wrapped up practice No. 3 today, and there are just 27 days until the season opener against Florida State down in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old girl injured in non-fatal shooting
3-year-old girl recovering after being shot in Berrien County
Bullet strikes vehicle
Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle
A shooting in a St. Paul suburb left three people wounded, including a 12-year-old boy, and...
Man dead in Sunday Benton Harbor shooting; police searching for suspect
Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease
EXCLUSIVE: Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease
Officials on scene tell 16 News Now it was the result of a two-car crash.
Car crashes into building in South Bend

Latest News

Irish center Jarrett Patterson at Notre Dame fall camp practice on August 7, 2021.
Jarrett Patterson to stay put at center on Irish offensive line
Notre Dame revealed its jerseys for the Wisconsin game at Soldier Field on September 25, 2021.
Notre Dame unveils 2021 Shamrock Series jerseys with Chicago touch
Irish land 4-star WR recruit, C.J. Williams
Head Coach Brian Kelly says they'll make a decision on who the start is after the first scrimmage
Notre Dame Football quarterback competition heats up as fall camp gets underway