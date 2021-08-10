Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin to be eased into fall camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin has been a breakout candidate for the Notre Dame football team the last two seasons, and he’s had a bit of a bumpy road.

Austin caught just five catches for 90 yards during his freshman season in 2018, and then missed all of 2019 due to an unofficial suspension.

Austin got back on the field last season, but his year was cut short after he broke his foot twice.

The wide receiver caught just one pass for 18 yards in 2020.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly knows Austin has the talent, and, now that Austin is back on the practice field following his foot injury, Kelly plans to ease him back into the game plan.

“Kevin Austin has always been a physical presence,” Kelly said. “He’s continued on that realm. There’s great optimism from that perspective. We want to be measured with Kevin as we go through. We’re going to be very careful with him as we get him back to football shape.”

Austin ran with the second team in the first practice of the season.

The Domers just wrapped up practice No. 3 today, and there are just 27 days until the season opener against Florida State down in Tallahassee.

