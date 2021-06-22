Advertisement

Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership

By Monica Murphy
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday, the Mishawaka Common Council considered a request for a Tesla dealership and service center on Grape Road.

The facility would be at the old JC Penny Home Store at Grape and Cleveland, which surrounds residential neighborhoods.

Some residents recently told 16 News Now they fear the project will bring “light pollution” and the area will be “flooded with light at night.”

“Everything is going to be under a roof so that will make a huge difference than a regular dealership with a lot of cars outside,” said Mishawaka Common Council Member Anthony Hazen.

Assuming it is a Tesla dealership, it is important to know that these kinds of dealerships are structured differently. You don’t go there to buy cars off the lot. Rather, you go there to test drive them and make purchases online. Once your car is ready, you can head to the service center to pick it up.

The council discussed an amended petition

“Shall be amended to include an electric automobile dealership and service center that is adding the word electric,” said an appointed official.

The council will vote on July 6.

“And that would be the point where members of the public will have the opportunity to speak both in favor or against the petition and then the petitioner themselves and their representatives will also have an opportunity to share any information with us that they wish to share,” said President of the Mishawaka Common Council Gregg Hixenbaugh.

“Right now I would say it’s positive. We are going to listen to the people and see what they think,” said Hazen.

“And we really need to make sure that the decisions we make are based upon not just individual preferences but in the best interest of the community,” Hixenbaugh said.

Stay with 16 News Now on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
FAW
First Alert Forecast: Clearing Out After Strong Storms Overnight
In Michiana, heavy damage was also left behind. Many woke up to trees on top of homes, roads...
Overnight storms cause heavy damage in parts of Michiana
South Bend shooting leaves one man dead
Deadly Berrien County barn fire
Man killed in Berrien County barn fire

Latest News

Skylar Diggins-Smith makes Team USA
Skylar Diggins-Smith makes Team USA
Recent drowning incidents in Lake Michigan have alarmed the public about the safety of swimming...
Michigan City drownings raise questions about the safety of Lake Michigan
It’s free to join and open to residents and business owners in and around South Bend, Elkhart,...
Northern Indiana solar co-op launched for businesses and homeowners
Internal stimulators have been around for years. But in the past, they had to be replaced about...
Medical Moment: Rechargeable stim eliminates pain