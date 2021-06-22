Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday, the Mishawaka Common Council considered a request for a Tesla dealership and service center on Grape Road.

The facility would be at the old JC Penny Home Store at Grape and Cleveland, which surrounds residential neighborhoods.

Some residents recently told 16 News Now they fear the project will bring “light pollution” and the area will be “flooded with light at night.”

“Everything is going to be under a roof so that will make a huge difference than a regular dealership with a lot of cars outside,” said Mishawaka Common Council Member Anthony Hazen.

Assuming it is a Tesla dealership, it is important to know that these kinds of dealerships are structured differently. You don’t go there to buy cars off the lot. Rather, you go there to test drive them and make purchases online. Once your car is ready, you can head to the service center to pick it up.

The council discussed an amended petition

“Shall be amended to include an electric automobile dealership and service center that is adding the word electric,” said an appointed official.

The council will vote on July 6.

“And that would be the point where members of the public will have the opportunity to speak both in favor or against the petition and then the petitioner themselves and their representatives will also have an opportunity to share any information with us that they wish to share,” said President of the Mishawaka Common Council Gregg Hixenbaugh.

“Right now I would say it’s positive. We are going to listen to the people and see what they think,” said Hazen.

“And we really need to make sure that the decisions we make are based upon not just individual preferences but in the best interest of the community,” Hixenbaugh said.

Stay with 16 News Now on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.