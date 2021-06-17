Advertisement

Notre Dame men’s soccer signee Bryce Boneau named Gatorade National Player of the Year

The future Domer Boneau is honored to be chosen for this prestigious award.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLER, Texas. (WNDU) - Notre Dame men’s soccer signee and Keller High School graduate Bryce Boneau was named the Boys Gatorade National Soccer Player of the Year on Thursday.

During his senior season, Boneau scored 18 goals and recorded 19 assists in just 20 games.

He is a U.S. Soccer club national champion and a two-time three-on-three soccer national champ.

The future Domer Boneau is honored to be chosen for this prestigious award.

”Amazing is the only word I can use to describe it,” Boneau said. “It’s crazy. I had to make sure I was seeing what was happening with my own eyes. He walked around this with the trophy. I was like, ‘what’s happening?’ National player of the year. It’s going to take awhile for it to fully sink in but yeah, it’s just an honor and I’ve got to thank everyone around me for making it so easy."

Boneau will be playing on the pitch at Alumni Stadium this fall, and he can’t wait to get to South Bend.

He’s got blue and gold in his blood. The entire side of his Dad’s family went to school at Notre Dame.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-and-a-half-minute video captures the type of lawlessness South Bend police have been up...
Lawless Lincolnway
Property Managers unreachable by phone or in-person.
Kamm’s Island Apartments still in the dark and no property managers to be found
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code
Police are seeing an increase in vandalism in Mishawaka this year.
Mishawaka Police to hold vandals, families accountable
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery

Latest News

Niko Kavadas gets ready to step in the batter's box against Central Michigan on June 6, 2021...
Irish first baseman Niko Kavadas named first team All-American
Scott Stansbury stands with Irish manager Link Jarrett during the alma mater following a Notre...
Irish manager Link Jarrett has no plans to leave Notre Dame
Irish first baseman Niko Kavadas (left), Notre Dame relief pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp (right)
Kohlhepp, Kavadas named to Midwest All-Region teams
Irish baseball manager Link Jarrett shows Notre Dame fans some love after his team returned to...
Irish manager Link Jarrett proud of what Irish accomplished in 2021