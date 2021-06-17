Notre Dame men’s soccer signee Bryce Boneau named Gatorade National Player of the Year

KELLER, Texas. (WNDU) - Notre Dame men’s soccer signee and Keller High School graduate Bryce Boneau was named the Boys Gatorade National Soccer Player of the Year on Thursday.

During his senior season, Boneau scored 18 goals and recorded 19 assists in just 20 games.

He is a U.S. Soccer club national champion and a two-time three-on-three soccer national champ.

The future Domer Boneau is honored to be chosen for this prestigious award.

”Amazing is the only word I can use to describe it,” Boneau said. “It’s crazy. I had to make sure I was seeing what was happening with my own eyes. He walked around this with the trophy. I was like, ‘what’s happening?’ National player of the year. It’s going to take awhile for it to fully sink in but yeah, it’s just an honor and I’ve got to thank everyone around me for making it so easy."

Boneau will be playing on the pitch at Alumni Stadium this fall, and he can’t wait to get to South Bend.

He’s got blue and gold in his blood. The entire side of his Dad’s family went to school at Notre Dame.

