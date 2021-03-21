Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspect shot by Granger homeowner following police chase

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: A police chase that started in Goshen ends with the driver shot by a homeowner in Granger.

Investigators say the driver ditched his car in the area of bittersweet and Cleveland and took off on foot into the 11000 block of Anderson Road.

Sometime after, police say a homeowner found the suspect in an outbuilding and fired one shot at the suspect.

That’s when a short time later, St. Joseph County Police arrived on scene.

The suspect was shot once and taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, according to investigators.

Officers at the incident scene did not discharge their weapons.

Due to the involvement of the multi-agency pursuit and injury to this individual, per protocol, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was activated and is currently handling the investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Right now, St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating a situation near the 11000 block of Anderson Road in Granger.

