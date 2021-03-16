Alliance RV announces plans for two plants, 650 jobs

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A start-up RV manufacturer in Elkhart today announced plans to build two new plants and hire 650-new workers by the end of 2023.

Alliance RV has been around for about 15-months now.

Talk about a bump in the road, the company shipped its first manufactured unit in January 2020, just a few months before COVID 19 arrived.

“Those were scary and fearful days to be honest with you,” said Alliance RV co-founder Coley Brady.

But those scary and fearful days are apparently over. Alliance RV is investing about $15 million on two new plants that should be completed by the end of this year. The project will double the company’s current factory floor space and production capacity and expand the company’s payroll.

“So, ranges are going to be anywhere from $23 dollars an hour up towards, you know, $45 dollars an hour,” said Brady. “Mainly manufacturing, we’ll also have some jobs in purchasing, engineering, accounting, HR, but mainly manufacturing jobs.”

While Alliance has only been in business for about 15 months, it is led by leaders who know the industry inside and out.

The company was founded by two brothers who were born and raised in Elkhart, educated at Notre Dame, and who are following in their father’s footsteps—career wise. Coley and Ryan Brady have some 26 years of RV industry work experience combined.

Alliance RV is confident that the industry has not only survived COVID, but that it is thriving in spite of the pandemic.

“Air travel was relatively nonexistent for the last year, it’s starting to pick up. You think about cruise travel and hotels, you know, the RV lifestyle bodes well for the COVID world, and socially distanced while still having an enjoyable fun experience.”

Alliance RV is now producing a luxury fifth wheel known as the Paradigm, and a Valor toy hauler. The new factories will allow Alliance to introduce new models.

