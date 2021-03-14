Fatal head-on crash leaves one dead, another injured

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A fatal head-on crash left one man dead and another injured in LaPorte County.

Yesterday afternoon around 3:25 pm, police were called to the area of US 35 and Nicomas Path in refence to a crash.

24-year-old Eric Adair was traveling in a Honda Accord heading northwest on US 35 approaching Nicomas Path. For an unknown reason, the Honda crossed the center line and started traveling in the southbound lane.

31-year-old Nathan Blount was driving a Toyota Camry headed southwest on US 35 when the two cars hit each other head-on. The Toyota spun out and hit a tree.

Adair and Blount were pinned inside their cars and airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Blount died overnight as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

US 35 between CR 525 West and CR 450 North was closed for a few hours due to the crash. Toxicology test results are pending.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.