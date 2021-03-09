Former local high school basketball star Jaden Ivey named to Big Ten All-Freshman team

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Purdue freshman Jaden Ivey has been named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team.

The Marian and La Lumiere alum is averaging an even 10.0 points per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the field.

However, his numbers have really picked up recently. Since February, Ivey has averaged 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Ivey has one proud Mom in South Bend.

Ivey is one of two Boilermakers to be named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team joining Zach Edey, who averaged 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

✌🏽 on the All-Freshman Team.



👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 to @IveyJaden & @zach_edey.



✔️: 2nd time in Purdue history with 2 All-Freshman honorees (2008). pic.twitter.com/zf2eYGN1Uw — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 9, 2021

