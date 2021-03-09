Advertisement

Former local high school basketball star Jaden Ivey named to Big Ten All-Freshman team

The Marian and La Lumiere alum is averaging an even 10.0 points per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the field.
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) comes from behind to block the shot of Wisconsin forward Aleem...
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) comes from behind to block the shot of Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Purdue freshman Jaden Ivey has been named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team.

The Marian and La Lumiere alum is averaging an even 10.0 points per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the field.

However, his numbers have really picked up recently. Since February, Ivey has averaged 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Ivey has one proud Mom in South Bend.

Ivey is one of two Boilermakers to be named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team joining Zach Edey, who averaged 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
The Navarre Hospitality Group is in the process of acquiring Hensell's Oaken Bucket.
Navarre Hospitality Group acquiring Hensell’s Oaken Bucket

Latest News

Bears place franchise tag on star receiver Allen Robinson
Big Ten basketball logo
Garza repeats as Big Ten player of year; Howard top coach
South Bend Cubs to host job fair
Hubb scored 22 of Notre Dame’s 51 points on Wednesday night.
Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski bring home ACC honors