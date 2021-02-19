Advertisement

Police warn of scammers posing as tree service company

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police are warning of scammers who are posing as workers from a tree service company.

Police say their goal is to get you out of your home and keep you occupied while they steal from you.

The scammers are described as three Hispanic males driving a white 3/4-ton truck that says “asphalt.”

You should not let anyone into your home unless you called them there yourself.

From the St. Joseph County Police Department on Facebook:

SCAM ALERT, be on the look for three Hispanic Males, driving a White 3/4 Ton Truck that says Asphalt on the vehicle, posing as Tree Service Company who’s contracted through the Electric Company. Their goal is to get you out of your home and keep you occupied while 1 or two others will enter your residence and steal from you and take what they can. Remember if you did not call a contractor to your house, DO NOT let them into your house and call the Police

Posted by St. Joseph County Police Department on Friday, February 19, 2021

