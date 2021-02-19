Police warn of scammers posing as tree service company

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police are warning of scammers who are posing as workers from a tree service company.

Police say their goal is to get you out of your home and keep you occupied while they steal from you.

The scammers are described as three Hispanic males driving a white 3/4-ton truck that says “asphalt.”

You should not let anyone into your home unless you called them there yourself.

From the St. Joseph County Police Department on Facebook:

