Police investigating robbery at North Liberty Subway

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a North Liberty Subway was robbed at gunpoint.

Police say it happened just after 8 p.m. last night when three male black males entered the store and demanded the clerk to empty the register.

The armed robbers were able to get away with $500 in cash, but thankfully, police say no one was hurt.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding last night’s robbery is asked to call North Liberty Police Department at 574-656-4411.

