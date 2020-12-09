Advertisement

A look inside Goshen Health as frontline workers struggle to keep up with pandemic

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Like many hospitals, Goshen Health is feeling stretched due to the pandemic.

“When you already have a hospital that is full, this is really pushing us beyond our limits,” said Stephen Garber, Director, Patient Care Services. “We do a lot and the intensity of it is always there.”

“In my experience as an ICU nurse for 22 years, I have never seen one disease infiltrate an ICU like COVID-19 has,” said Julie Jacobsen, RN, Intensive Care Unit.

It’s taking a toll on front-line workers, Goshen Health is seeing a surge in doctors and staff calling off because of exhaustion and illness.

“They are working really long hours on top of personal things going on,” said John Leavitt, Goshen Health Board Member.

Even with an abundance of PPE available, health officials worry upcoming holiday gatherings could create a situation local hospitals and staff aren’t equipped to handle.

While a dire situation becomes more hopeful with news of a vaccine, we need to do our part to flatten the curve.

“Our healthcare workers have helped us and it’s time for us to give back to them,” said Wes Herschberger, Goshen Health Board Member.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He announced the news on an Instagram live stream.
Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix shot on Tuesday night
One killed in Elkhart County crash
Rodney Applewhite was driving to Phoenix from South Bend before the Nov. incident.
Police body camera video captures the moments before shooting of Niles native
A new restaurant is set to open tomorrow in Mishawaka that specializes in finger food.
New restaurant specializes in childhood staple
Murder charges are expected to be filed against a Mishawaka man in the brutal death of a...
Murder charges expected for Mishawaka man

Latest News

Buttigieg reportedly considered for ambassador to China
Saturday’s Old Oaken Bucket Game won’t be played as both Purdue and Indiana are dealing with...
Old Oaken Bucket Game canceled
A man from Bourbon, Indiana died after a crash in Fulton County.
Man dies in Fulton County crash
There have been 10,213 deaths and 415,200 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 75 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,905 more cases Wednesday