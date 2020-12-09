A look inside Goshen Health as frontline workers struggle to keep up with pandemic

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Like many hospitals, Goshen Health is feeling stretched due to the pandemic.

“When you already have a hospital that is full, this is really pushing us beyond our limits,” said Stephen Garber, Director, Patient Care Services. “We do a lot and the intensity of it is always there.”

“In my experience as an ICU nurse for 22 years, I have never seen one disease infiltrate an ICU like COVID-19 has,” said Julie Jacobsen, RN, Intensive Care Unit.

It’s taking a toll on front-line workers, Goshen Health is seeing a surge in doctors and staff calling off because of exhaustion and illness.

“They are working really long hours on top of personal things going on,” said John Leavitt, Goshen Health Board Member.

Even with an abundance of PPE available, health officials worry upcoming holiday gatherings could create a situation local hospitals and staff aren’t equipped to handle.

While a dire situation becomes more hopeful with news of a vaccine, we need to do our part to flatten the curve.

“Our healthcare workers have helped us and it’s time for us to give back to them,” said Wes Herschberger, Goshen Health Board Member.

