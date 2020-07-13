Sports betting now available at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan

(WNDU) - Sports betting is now available at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan.

From the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi:

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — July 13, 2020 — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce the opening of the Four Winds Sportsbook. Guests can now place wagers on their favorite sports including basketball, football, hockey, baseball, soccer and more at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan including New Buffalo, Hartford and Dowagiac. Super Bowl Champion, Chicago Bears legend and ESPN personality, Steve "Mongo" McMichael, appeared at Four Winds New Buffalo on Monday, July 13 to place the ceremonial first bet.

"Following the legalization of sports betting in Michigan, our casino operations team completed an extensive evaluation of potential partners to create the Four Winds Sportsbook. Ultimately, Kambi was recommended and the partnership was approved by the Pokagon Gaming Commission and Pokagon Gaming Authority," said Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council Chairman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority. "We are very excited that we now offer sports betting as part of our growing list of amenities at our casino locations in Michigan."

"The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos continually strive to exceed expectations and enhance the entertainment experience of our guests. We feel the Four Winds Sportsbook will add an additional level of excitement sports enthusiasts have been looking for," said Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos. One of the reasons we partnered with Kambi is to simplify the wagering process through its Bring-Your-Own-Device program, which will enable guests to use their smartphone to start the betting process."

Using their smartphones, guests can use their camera to scan a QR code to reach the Four Winds betting website. After making their bets, guest will then be given a new QR code to bring to the Sportsbook counter at Four Winds New Buffalo or the Guest Services Counter at Four Winds Hartford and Four Winds Dowagiac. The QR code will then be scanned and the bets will be placed.

Additionally, guests can place bets on one of 18 kiosks located at Four Winds New Buffalo or one of six kiosks located at both Four Winds Hartford and Four Winds Dowagiac.

On July 1, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos and Kambi Group plc, a leading global sports betting supplier, announced their partnership.

