Advertisement

Sports betting now available at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, odds are displayed on a screen at a sports book owned and operated by CG Technology in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, odds are displayed on a screen at a sports book owned and operated by CG Technology in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(KY3)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Sports betting is now available at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan.

From the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi:

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — July 13, 2020 — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce the opening of the Four Winds Sportsbook. Guests can now place wagers on their favorite sports including basketball, football, hockey, baseball, soccer and more at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan including New Buffalo, Hartford and Dowagiac. Super Bowl Champion, Chicago Bears legend and ESPN personality, Steve "Mongo" McMichael, appeared at Four Winds New Buffalo on Monday, July 13 to place the ceremonial first bet.

"Following the legalization of sports betting in Michigan, our casino operations team completed an extensive evaluation of potential partners to create the Four Winds Sportsbook. Ultimately, Kambi was recommended and the partnership was approved by the Pokagon Gaming Commission and Pokagon Gaming Authority," said Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council Chairman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority. "We are very excited that we now offer sports betting as part of our growing list of amenities at our casino locations in Michigan."

"The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos continually strive to exceed expectations and enhance the entertainment experience of our guests. We feel the Four Winds Sportsbook will add an additional level of excitement sports enthusiasts have been looking for," said Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos. One of the reasons we partnered with Kambi is to simplify the wagering process through its Bring-Your-Own-Device program, which will enable guests to use their smartphone to start the betting process."

Using their smartphones, guests can use their camera to scan a QR code to reach the Four Winds betting website. After making their bets, guest will then be given a new QR code to bring to the Sportsbook counter at Four Winds New Buffalo or the Guest Services Counter at Four Winds Hartford and Four Winds Dowagiac. The QR code will then be scanned and the bets will be placed.

Additionally, guests can place bets on one of 18 kiosks located at Four Winds New Buffalo or one of six kiosks located at both Four Winds Hartford and Four Winds Dowagiac.

On July 1, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos and Kambi Group plc, a leading global sports betting supplier, announced their partnership.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman charged after leaving 3-month-old son in hot car

Updated: 42 minutes ago
A woman was arrested and charged after allegedly leaving her 3-month-old son in a hot car during an appointment at a Mishawaka business.

News

Dari Fair’s Turtle Cone goes viral

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The Mishawaka shop is now gaining national attention, with people traveling from all over the country to try the new Turtle Cone.

News

Woman in critical condition after Lake Michigan water rescue

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two sisters were taken to the hospital after crews rescued them from Lake Michigan on Sunday.

News

Jeremy Cuellar wants to withdraw guilty plea from 2018 killing of Tyrone Hassel III

Updated: 4 hours ago
The man charged and sentenced in the murder of a Berrien County army sergeant in 2018 now wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

Latest News

News

Common Council Member Rachel Tomas Morgan speaks with Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now

Updated: 4 hours ago
At-Large Common Council Member Rachel Tomas Morgan joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now on Monday to discuss the latest on police salaries, the coronavirus impact in South Bend and more.

News

Picture perfect weather to begin the workweek

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A gorgeous start to the week before shower chances arrive in Michiana Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity levels climb back into the 'uncomfortable' territory late this week.

AP

Alaska sees highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
There were 116 new COVID-19 cases reported across Alaska Sunday, the highest daily increase so far in the state.

News

Appreciation event celebrates local police officers

Updated: 13 hours ago
A police appreciation event was held for police officers in St. Joseph County.

Sports

Washington Redskins to change nickname

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Washington Redskins are expected to announce tomorrow that the team will retire its nickname.

AP

Appeals court: 1st federal execution in 17 years can proceed

Updated: 17 hours ago
A federal appeals court ruled Sunday that the first federal execution in nearly two decades can proceed as scheduled on Monday.