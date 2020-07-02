St. Joseph County officials want people to be careful over holiday weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County health officials are urging people to be extra careful over the holiday weekend.

With Indiana now pausing at Stage 4.5, social gatherings are capped at 250 people.

St. Joseph County has seen an slight uptick in younger people with the virus, but not as large of a spike as other areas of the country.

Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, officials are reminding everyone to be careful.

“Even if you are well under the 250 limit for gatherings, if you’re coming from different household units, you gotta maintain distancing and be outside and wear masks and keep that physical distance and wash your hands,” South Bend Mayor James Mueller said. “Because you don’t want your part to turn into all of your friends and families and loved ones coming down with this terrible sickness. We gotta stay prudent and move forward there.”

As a reminder, the public health order on face coverings in St. Joseph County is in effect until Labor Day Weekend.

