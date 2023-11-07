Advertise With Us

Saudi Arabia is the 2023 Overwatch World Cup Champion

The 2023 Overwatch World Cup was held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
The 2023 Overwatch World Cup was held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.(Activision Blizzard / Overwatch)
By Schuyler Millar
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Saudi Arabia was crowned the Overwatch World Cup Champions at the Overwatch World Cup this past Saturday. After a hard-fought Grand Final against China, Saudi Arabia took home the first-place prize of $125,000 out of the $365,000 total prize pool. The Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, hosted the event.

The Overwatch World Cup is unique in that professional Overwatch players get the opportunity to represent their home country in the competition. Sixteen nations participated in the event, with five teams from each region. The three regions were the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. China received the final invite to round out the sixteen.

The tournament started by dividing the sixteen nations into four groups of four teams. The teams then competed in a round-robin within their group. After each team in a group had played the other three, the two teams with the best record would move on to the playoffs.

In Group A, South Korea and Finland took the top two spots. Group B saw the United Kingdom and Canada move on. China and Spain bested the rest in Group C, and Saudi Arabia and the United States made it out of Group D. Saudi Arabia, China, and the United Kingdom all were flawless through the group stage, not dropping a match or a map to their opponents.

Saudi Arabia continued to be perfect through the Quarterfinals of the Playoffs, where they played Spain. Not only did they go 3-0 in the match, but they also failed to relinquish a single objective point on any map. However, in the Semifinals, Finland proved they weren’t a pushover. Having come off a 3-0 sweep against the United Kingdom, Finland was ready to take on Saudi Arabia.

The match started in favor of Saudi Arabia, who quickly went up 2-0 despite a close map two Hybrid on Blizzard World. Finland clawed back in the following two maps, tying the series at 2-2. In map five Escort, a game mode that requires players to escort a payload through checkpoints to a final destination, Saudi Arabia scrounged up a 4-3 map win to secure a place in the Grand Final.

China, who had knocked out South Korea in a close 3-2 Semifinal match, was waiting for Saudi Arabia in the Grand Finals. China had also eliminated the United States from the tournament with a 3-0 sweep in the Quarterfinals. Both Grand Finals teams looked strong and had earned their opportunity to fight for the title of Overwatch World Cup Champion.

For the first time in the tournament, Saudi Arabia started on the back foot. China won the first two maps of the match decisively. Saudi Arabia needed to muster every last bit of grit they could if they wanted to stay in the competition. Map three, Flashpoint on Survasa, is when Saudi Arabia returned to a winning rhythm. They followed it up with another win on the map four Push on Esperança. The final map of the Overwatch World Cup was Route 66, where one last Escort would decide the winner. China battled hard, but Saudi Arabia pulled off a 4-3 final map score and completed the reverse sweep to defeat China and win the tournament.

Saudi Arabia is the Overwatch World Cup champion, with China taking second. Finland beat South Korea 3-2 in the third-place match to round out the podium. The tournament is available for rewatching on the official Play Overwatch YouTube and Twitch channels.

Gray Television is an investor in OpTic Gaming.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Fans watch Dallas Fuel take on San Francisco Shock during the Overwatch League Grand Finals...
Notable upcoming and ongoing November esports tournaments including the LoL World Championships and the Overwatch World Cup
Trophy for the champions of the Call of Duty League Raleigh Major I.
As Modern Warfare 3 approaches, three CDL teams still have a starting roster to fill
FaZe Clan lift the 2023 HCS World Championship Trophy.
FaZe Clan wins the 2023 HCS World Championship After an Impressive Lower Bracket Run
Lucid, FormaL, and Trippy of OpTic Gaming prepare for a match from left to right.
The HCS World Championship starts this Weekend

More Headlines

Florida Mayhem celebrating on 2023 OWL Playoffs Mainstage.
Florida Mayhem are the 2023 OWL Grand Finals Champions and quite possibly the last OWL Champions
Yeonghan ‘SP9RK1E’ Kim warming up for OWL tournament play.
Can Dallas Fuel defend their title in the 2023 OWL Playoffs starting today in Toronto
Team Summertime will host The Off-Season 2 to support the charity Movember.
Team Summertime’s The Off-Season 2 supporting Movember starts Saturday
The ALGS Championship Trophy on the main stage at the ALGS Year 3 Championship.
TSM wins the ALGS Championship with an astounding comeback
The ALGS Year 3 Championship will take place in Birmingham, England starting September 6th.
ALGS Year 3 Championship Bracket Stage begins, leading the way to Finals on Sunday
OpTic Gaming's pendant is given to players and longtime members of the organization.
OpTic Gaming are the HCS Fort Worth Major Champions
The ALGS Year 3 Championship will take place in Birmingham, England starting September 6th.
Teams competing next week in the ALGS Year 3 Championship and the Tournaments format
The HCS Fort Worth Major will take place on the first weekend of September.
HCS Fort Worth Major Starts this Weekend
OpTic Texas's roster for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare III season. Players from left to right...
What Call of Duty Modern Warfare III means for the CDL and Rostermania
Associated Press reporter Michael Liedtke sits in the back of a Cruise driverless taxi that...
GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit agrees to cut fleet in half after 2 crashes in San Francisco
Halo Championship Series Global Invitational hosted by Spacestation Gaming. Taking place August...
Recap of the 2023 Salt Lake City HCS Global Invitational won by Spacestation Gaming
Halo Championship Series Global Invitational hosted by Spacestation Gaming. Taking place August...
HCS Global Invitational hosted by Spacestation Gaming Starts Today
The Mainstage of OpTic Texas hosted CDL Major III in Arlinton at Esports Stadium Arlington.
Where CDL Rostermania for the 2023-24 Season Currently Stands
The ALGS Year 3 Split 2 Playoffs are taking place in London this weekend.
ALGS Split 2 Playoffs results solidify the first thirty teams going to ALGS Year 3 Championship
The ALGS Year 3 Split 2 Playoffs are taking place in London this weekend.
ALGS Split 2 Playoffs have begun in London, and one team will be crowned ALGS Split 2 Champions Sunday