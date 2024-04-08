Bookmakers have given the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) +25000 moneyline odds to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

The Fighting Irish are set to play at home against the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 PM ET. There are no odds set yet for this matchup.

Notre Dame NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +25000 69th Bet $100 to win $25000 Preseason +25000 67th Bet $100 to win $25000

Notre Dame Team Stats

Notre Dame has a +7 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.0 points per game. It is putting up 70.0 points per game to rank 244th in college basketball and is giving up 63.0 per outing to rank 125th in college basketball.

Notre Dame Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Notre Dame has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Notre Dame Players

Markus Burton leads the Fighting Irish in scoring (29.0 PPG) and assists (4.0 per game).

Carey Booth paces Notre Dame with 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Fighting Irish are led by Braeden Shrewsberry from beyond the arc. He knocks down 1.0 shot from deep per game.

Notre Dame's blocks leader is Booth, who collects 1.0 per game. Logan Imes leads the team by averaging 1.0 steal a game.

