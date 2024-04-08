The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) currently rank 43rd among all college basketball teams in terms of their odds to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +10000 on the moneyline.

Sunday's schedule features a home matchup for the Hoosiers against the Army Black Knights. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET. There are no odds set yet for this matchup.

Indiana NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +10000 43rd Bet $100 to win $10000 Preseason +6000 24th Bet $100 to win $6000

Indiana Team Stats

Indiana's +6 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.0 points per game (254th in college basketball) while giving up 63.0 per contest (125th in college basketball).

Indiana Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Against Quadrant 4 teams, Indiana is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Indiana Players

Kel'el Ware leads the Hoosiers in both rebounds (12.0 per game) and assists (4.0 per game).

Indiana's scoring leader is Trey Galloway, who averages 16.0 points per game.

The Hoosiers are led by Galloway from long distance. He makes 1.0 shot from deep per game.

Ware grabs 2.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game, both team-high averages.

