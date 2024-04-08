At the moment, the Butler Bulldogs (1-0) are not contenders to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, with +30000 odds on the moneyline to win it all.

Beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Bulldogs host the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. In this game, Butler is favored by 19.5 points. Bookmakers have set the point total at 147.5.

Butler NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +30000 74th Bet $100 to win $30000 Preseason +30000 72nd Bet $100 to win $30000

Butler Team Stats

Butler is outscoring opponents by 39.0 points per game with a +39 scoring differential overall. It puts up 94.0 points per game (59th in college basketball) and allows 55.0 per contest (51st in college basketball).

Butler Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Butler is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Butler Players

The Bulldogs' scoring leader is Jahmyl Telfort, who contributes 18.0 points per game.

Butler is led in rebounding by Jalen Thomas' 7.0 rebounds per game and assists by Posh Alexander's 8.0 assists per game.

The Bulldogs are led by Pierre Brooks from long distance. He hits 2.0 shots from deep per game.

Alexander leads the team with 3.0 steals per game. Thomas collects 1.0 block an outing to pace Butler.

