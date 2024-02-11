The Detroit Lions right now have the seventh-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1400.

Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -250

-250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Lions' Super Bowl odds (+1400) place them just seventh-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are second-best.

The Lions were +2200 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1400, which is the 14th-smallest change in the entire NFL.

The implied probability of the Lions winning the Super Bowl, based on their +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

Detroit Betting Insights

Against the spread, Detroit is 4-1-0 this year.

This season, three of the Lions' five games have hit the over.

The Lions have gone 3-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Lions are averaging 384.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On defense, they rank sixth, surrendering 292.8 yards per game.

On offense, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by totaling 29.6 points per game. They rank 15th on defense (21.4 points allowed per game).

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has nine touchdown passes and three picks in five games, completing 69.8% for 1,265 yards (253.0 per game).

Also, Goff has rushed for 12 yards and two scores.

In four games, David Montgomery has rushed for 371 yards (92.8 per game) and six scores.

In addition, Montgomery has five receptions for 47 yards and zero TDs.

Josh Reynolds has 16 receptions for 291 yards (72.8 per game) and three TDs in four games.

In the passing game, Sam LaPorta has scored three times, hauling in 25 balls for 289 yards (57.8 per game).

In five games for the Lions, Aidan Hutchinson has posted 4.5 sacks and 4.0 TFL, 15 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +550 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons W 20-6 +6600 4 September 28 @ Packers W 34-20 +6600 5 October 8 Panthers W 42-24 +75000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +6600 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +25000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2800 11 November 19 Bears - +75000 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +75000 15 December 17 Broncos - +25000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1200 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

Odds are current as of October 9 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.