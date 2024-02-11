Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Detroit Lions right now have the seventh-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1400.
Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: -250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Lions' Super Bowl odds (+1400) place them just seventh-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are second-best.
- The Lions were +2200 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1400, which is the 14th-smallest change in the entire NFL.
- The implied probability of the Lions winning the Super Bowl, based on their +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.
Detroit Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Detroit is 4-1-0 this year.
- This season, three of the Lions' five games have hit the over.
- The Lions have gone 3-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).
- Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Lions are averaging 384.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On defense, they rank sixth, surrendering 292.8 yards per game.
- On offense, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by totaling 29.6 points per game. They rank 15th on defense (21.4 points allowed per game).
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has nine touchdown passes and three picks in five games, completing 69.8% for 1,265 yards (253.0 per game).
- Also, Goff has rushed for 12 yards and two scores.
- In four games, David Montgomery has rushed for 371 yards (92.8 per game) and six scores.
- In addition, Montgomery has five receptions for 47 yards and zero TDs.
- Josh Reynolds has 16 receptions for 291 yards (72.8 per game) and three TDs in four games.
- In the passing game, Sam LaPorta has scored three times, hauling in 25 balls for 289 yards (57.8 per game).
- In five games for the Lions, Aidan Hutchinson has posted 4.5 sacks and 4.0 TFL, 15 tackles, and one interception.
Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Lions Player Futures
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|W 21-20
|+550
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|L 37-31
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|W 20-6
|+6600
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|W 34-20
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|W 42-24
|+75000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+25000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+75000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+75000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+25000
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1200
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of October 9 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.