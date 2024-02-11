Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Indianapolis Colts have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the league as of October 9.
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Colts Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Colts are 23rd in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (eighth-best).
- The Colts' Super Bowl odds have improved from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +12500, the 13th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of the Colts winning the Super Bowl, based on their +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis has covered the spread three times in five games.
- This year, three of the Colts' five games have hit the over.
- The Colts have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.
- This season, Indianapolis has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Colts own the 12th-ranked offense this year (343.6 yards per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 382.0 yards allowed per game.
- Offensively, the Colts rank 12th in the NFL with 24.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in points allowed (382.0 points allowed per contest).
Colts Impact Players
- Zack Moss has run for 445 yards (111.3 per game) and three TDs in four games.
- In the passing game, Moss has one touchdown, with eight catches for 72 yards.
- In four games, Anthony Richardson has thrown for 577 yards (144.3 per game), with three touchdowns and one interception, completing 59.5%.
- On the ground, Richardson has scored four TDs and accumulated 136 yards.
- In five games, Michael Pittman Jr. has 31 receptions for 297 yards (59.4 per game) and one score.
- In four games, Gardner Minshew has thrown for 553 yards (138.3 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and completing 68.7%.
- Zaire Franklin has been providing a big boost on defense, delivering 69 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended for the Colts.
Colts Player Futures
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|L 31-21
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|W 31-20
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|W 22-19
|+1800
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|L 29-23
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|W 23-16
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+75000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+20000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+25000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of October 9 at 5:13 PM ET.
