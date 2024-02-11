The Indianapolis Colts have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the league as of October 9.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Colts Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Colts are 23rd in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (eighth-best).

The Colts' Super Bowl odds have improved from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +12500, the 13th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of the Colts winning the Super Bowl, based on their +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis has covered the spread three times in five games.

This year, three of the Colts' five games have hit the over.

The Colts have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Indianapolis has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Colts own the 12th-ranked offense this year (343.6 yards per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 382.0 yards allowed per game.

Offensively, the Colts rank 12th in the NFL with 24.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in points allowed (382.0 points allowed per contest).

Colts Impact Players

Zack Moss has run for 445 yards (111.3 per game) and three TDs in four games.

In the passing game, Moss has one touchdown, with eight catches for 72 yards.

In four games, Anthony Richardson has thrown for 577 yards (144.3 per game), with three touchdowns and one interception, completing 59.5%.

On the ground, Richardson has scored four TDs and accumulated 136 yards.

In five games, Michael Pittman Jr. has 31 receptions for 297 yards (59.4 per game) and one score.

In four games, Gardner Minshew has thrown for 553 yards (138.3 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and completing 68.7%.

Zaire Franklin has been providing a big boost on defense, delivering 69 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended for the Colts.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens W 22-19 +1800 4 October 1 Rams L 29-23 +10000 5 October 8 Titans W 23-16 +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +75000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +20000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +2500 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +25000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

