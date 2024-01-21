Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Purdue Boilermakers (9-5) facing the Indiana Hoosiers (13-1) at 2:00 PM ET.

Purdue vs. Indiana Game Information

Purdue Players to Watch

Jeanae Terry: 5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Abbey Ellis: 14.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Madison Layden: 11.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Caitlyn Harper: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Indiana Players to Watch

MacKenzie Holmes: 19.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sara Scalia: 15.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Chloe Moore-McNeil: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Yarden Garzon: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sydney Parrish: 9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

