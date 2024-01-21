Indiana vs. Purdue January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Boilermakers (9-5) play the Indiana Hoosiers (13-1) in a clash of Big Ten teams at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Indiana vs. Purdue Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Indiana Players to Watch
- MacKenzie Holmes: 19.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Sara Scalia: 15.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Yarden Garzon: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sydney Parrish: 9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jeanae Terry: 5.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abbey Ellis: 14.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Madison Layden: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caitlyn Harper: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
