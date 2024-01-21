Indiana State vs. Murray State January 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana State Sycamores (13-2, 4-0 MVC) meet a fellow MVC team, the Murray State Racers (6-9, 3-1 MVC), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at CFSB Center. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Indiana State vs. Murray State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Indiana State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Swope: 18.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 14.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Conwell: 15.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayson Kent: 13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Julian Larry: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Murray State Players to Watch
- Jacobi Wood: 12.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rob Perry: 14.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 9.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Brian Moore Jr.: 12.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Anderson: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana State vs. Murray State Stat Comparison
|Murray State Rank
|Murray State AVG
|Indiana State AVG
|Indiana State Rank
|226th
|73.1
|Points Scored
|86.5
|10th
|175th
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|187th
|296th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|34.7
|259th
|237th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.1
|355th
|182nd
|7.5
|3pt Made
|11.5
|4th
|245th
|12.6
|Assists
|17.5
|22nd
|11th
|8.7
|Turnovers
|11.9
|193rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.