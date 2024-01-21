Indiana State vs. Missouri State January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MVC slate includes the Missouri State Bears (9-3) against the Indiana State Sycamores (5-8) at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Indiana State vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Indiana State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Mya Glanton: 10 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chelsea Cain: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kiley Bess: 11.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bella Finnegan: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ella Sawyer: 4.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Lacy Stokes: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Kennedy Taylor: 9.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Indya Green: 9.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Kyrah Daniels: 7.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jade Masogayo: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.