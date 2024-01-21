Butler vs. Providence January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Providence Friars (8-8) meet a fellow Big East squad, the Butler Bulldogs (8-6), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET.
Butler vs. Providence Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Butler Players to Watch
- Caroline Strande: 14.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rachel Kent: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Meulemans: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sydney Jaynes: 7.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ari Wiggins: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Providence Players to Watch
- Olivia Olsen: 14.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Brynn Farrell: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marta Morales: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emily Archibald: 3.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kylee Sheppard: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
