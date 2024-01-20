The Valparaiso Beacons (4-11, 0-4 MVC) face the UIC Flames (8-7, 1-3 MVC) in a clash of MVC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. UIC Game Information

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Isaiah Stafford: 16.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaxon Edwards: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Darius DeAveiro: 7.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Cooper Schwieger: 10.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Ola Ajiboye: 4.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

UIC Players to Watch

Toby Okani: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.4 BLK Isaiah Rivera: 15.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Christian Jones: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Ethan Pickett: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Filip: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Valparaiso vs. UIC Stat Comparison

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG UIC AVG UIC Rank 325th 66.9 Points Scored 71.1 272nd 202nd 72 Points Allowed 64.4 38th 227th 35.3 Rebounds 35.7 217th 130th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.1 322nd 234th 6.9 3pt Made 8.8 65th 280th 12.1 Assists 15.1 92nd 171st 11.7 Turnovers 11.7 171st

