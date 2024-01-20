Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-5) playing the Morehead State Eagles (7-7) at 2:00 PM ET.

Southern Indiana vs. Morehead State Game Information

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

Vanessa Shafford: 15.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Morehead State Players to Watch

Katie Novik: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK

