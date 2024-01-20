Saturday's Horizon slate includes the Robert Morris Colonials (6-8) meeting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5) at 12:00 PM ET.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Shayla Sellers: 10.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Audra Emmerson: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Destinee Marshall: 8.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ryin Ott: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Danielle Vuletich: 8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Naomi Barnwell: 8.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Simone Morris: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Louella Allana: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Alejandra Mastral: 6.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

