Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Horizon League slate includes the Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-3, 4-1 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Rasheed Bello: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Anthony Roberts: 13.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 15.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quinton Morton-Robertson: 13.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eric Mulder: 6.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Tristan Enaruna: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tujautae Williams: 12.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Drew Lowder: 13.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tevin Smith: 7.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Arnett: 4.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison
|Cleveland State Rank
|Cleveland State AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|151st
|76.3
|Points Scored
|84.4
|23rd
|163rd
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|68.3
|112th
|188th
|36.3
|Rebounds
|33.5
|303rd
|14th
|12.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|317th
|196th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|9.6
|29th
|280th
|12.1
|Assists
|13.6
|178th
|124th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|9.6
|28th
