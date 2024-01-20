Saturday's Horizon League slate includes the Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-3, 4-1 Horizon League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Rasheed Bello: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Anthony Roberts: 13.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Jalen Jackson: 15.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Quinton Morton-Robertson: 13.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Eric Mulder: 6.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Tristan Enaruna: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Tujautae Williams: 12.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Drew Lowder: 13.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tevin Smith: 7.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Dylan Arnett: 4.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Purdue Fort Wayne Rank 151st 76.3 Points Scored 84.4 23rd 163rd 70.9 Points Allowed 68.3 112th 188th 36.3 Rebounds 33.5 303rd 14th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 7.2 317th 196th 7.4 3pt Made 9.6 29th 280th 12.1 Assists 13.6 178th 124th 11.1 Turnovers 9.6 28th

