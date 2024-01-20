IUPUI vs. Robert Morris January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Robert Morris Colonials (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) face a fellow Horizon League opponent, the IUPUI Jaguars (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Jlynn Counter: 14.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bryce Monroe: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kidtrell Blocker: 6.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Markeese Hastings: 14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Stephaun Walker: 11.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Williams: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 4.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison
|IUPUI Rank
|IUPUI AVG
|Robert Morris AVG
|Robert Morris Rank
|330th
|66.5
|Points Scored
|73.1
|226th
|316th
|77.5
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|210th
|354th
|31.0
|Rebounds
|35.6
|218th
|237th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|53rd
|362nd
|3.9
|3pt Made
|7.3
|204th
|350th
|10.1
|Assists
|12.6
|245th
|315th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|13.8
|323rd
