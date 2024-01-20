IUPUI vs. Cleveland State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Cleveland State Vikings (13-3) meet the IUPUI Jaguars (3-11) in a clash of Horizon teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.
IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Katie Davidson: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Faith Stinson: 6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tahlia Walton: 12.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jazmyn Turner: 10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carmen Villalobos: 6.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mickayla Perdue: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordana Reisma: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Sara Guerreiro: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
