Saturday's MVC slate includes the Drake Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 MVC) against the Evansville Purple Aces (10-5, 1-3 MVC) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Evansville vs. Drake Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Evansville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evansville Players to Watch

  • Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Yacine Toumi: 11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kenny Strawbridge: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tanner Cuff: 6.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joshua Hughes: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drake Players to Watch

  • Tucker DeVries: 18.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Darnell Brodie: 10.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Atin Wright: 15.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kevin Overton: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Conor Enright: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evansville vs. Drake Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Evansville AVG Evansville Rank
94th 78.4 Points Scored 78.7 84th
117th 68.5 Points Allowed 72.7 221st
289th 33.9 Rebounds 37.5 133rd
271st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 271st
108th 8.3 3pt Made 6.9 234th
54th 16.0 Assists 15.7 62nd
23rd 9.4 Turnovers 10.7 95th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.