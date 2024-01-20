Saturday's MVC slate includes the Drake Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 MVC) against the Evansville Purple Aces (10-5, 1-3 MVC) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Drake Game Information

Evansville Players to Watch

Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

Yacine Toumi: 11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Kenny Strawbridge: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tanner Cuff: 6.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Joshua Hughes: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Drake Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries: 18.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Darnell Brodie: 10.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Atin Wright: 15.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Kevin Overton: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Conor Enright: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Evansville vs. Drake Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Evansville AVG Evansville Rank 94th 78.4 Points Scored 78.7 84th 117th 68.5 Points Allowed 72.7 221st 289th 33.9 Rebounds 37.5 133rd 271st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 271st 108th 8.3 3pt Made 6.9 234th 54th 16.0 Assists 15.7 62nd 23rd 9.4 Turnovers 10.7 95th

