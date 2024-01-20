Butler vs. DePaul January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Butler Bulldogs (10-5, 1-3 Big East) facing the DePaul Blue Demons (3-11, 0-3 Big East) at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. DePaul Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Butler Players to Watch
- Jahmyl Telfort: 14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Pierre Brooks: 16.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DJ Davis: 14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Thomas: 5.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
DePaul Players to Watch
- Chico Carter Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Fisher: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Henley: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Butler vs. DePaul Stat Comparison
|Butler Rank
|Butler AVG
|DePaul AVG
|DePaul Rank
|37th
|82.1
|Points Scored
|66
|336th
|223rd
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|75.6
|282nd
|147th
|37.2
|Rebounds
|30.6
|355th
|237th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|360th
|124th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.4
|277th
|92nd
|15.1
|Assists
|13.6
|178th
|68th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|12.6
|264th
