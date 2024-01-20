Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Butler Bulldogs (10-5, 1-3 Big East) facing the DePaul Blue Demons (3-11, 0-3 Big East) at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. DePaul Game Information

Butler Players to Watch

Jahmyl Telfort: 14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Pierre Brooks: 16.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK DJ Davis: 14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Thomas: 5.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

DePaul Players to Watch

Chico Carter Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Da'Sean Nelson: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Fisher: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jeremiah Oden: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Henley: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Butler vs. DePaul Stat Comparison

Butler Rank Butler AVG DePaul AVG DePaul Rank 37th 82.1 Points Scored 66 336th 223rd 72.9 Points Allowed 75.6 282nd 147th 37.2 Rebounds 30.6 355th 237th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 5.6 360th 124th 8.1 3pt Made 6.4 277th 92nd 15.1 Assists 13.6 178th 68th 10.4 Turnovers 12.6 264th

