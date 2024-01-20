Saturday's MAC schedule includes the Ball State Cardinals (8-6, 0-2 MAC) facing the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Ball State Players to Watch

Basheer Jihad: 18.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Jalin Anderson: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Mickey Pearson Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Mason Jones: 5.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Davion Bailey: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Darweshi Hunter: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Bryce Bultman: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Evan Ipsaro: 9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Jaquel Morris: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Mekhi Cooper: 6.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG Miami (OH) AVG Miami (OH) Rank 201st 73.9 Points Scored 74 200th 123rd 68.9 Points Allowed 72.1 204th 263rd 34.6 Rebounds 32.3 338th 237th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 7.2 317th 196th 7.4 3pt Made 8.8 65th 309th 11.6 Assists 15.4 75th 195th 11.9 Turnovers 11.9 195th

